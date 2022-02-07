Elsie B. Kruse-Knauss, age 91, of Rudolph, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. She was born on August 1, 1930 in Latcha, OH to George W. and Pearl E. (Swartz) Busch. On December 15, 1947 she married Dale R. Kruse in Latcha, OH. Elsie and Dale raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 39 years of marriage together before Dales passing in May of 1986. Elsie would find love again and on January 23, 1988 she married Larry Knauss. Elsie and Larry celebrated over 21 years of marriage before Larry’s passing in January of 2009.
Elsie worked as a waitress and manager of various restaurants in the area before retiring, most recently at the Edgewood Inn on Route 6. Known for her red hair and zesty personality she was known by many. She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Perrysburg and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2322 in Rossford. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, camping, handing out candy at Halloween and ice cream cones. Her greatest joy was her family especially her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Lamb of Rudolph, sister, Helen Dale of Walbridge and brothers: Charles Busch of Toledo, Dale (Sue) Busch of Lake Twp., 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-
grandchildren. Special friend, Ruth Leach and sister-in-law, Kathy Busch. In addition to her husbands: Dale and Larry, she was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Larry “Bud,” Kenneth and Howard “Sam” Kruse, and 1 great-grandson. Brothers: Harry, Robert and John Busch, sister, Ethel Dimasso, son-in-law, David Lamb and bother-in-law, Don Dale.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 12, 2022 with additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Noble. Interment will be in the Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at the Rudolph Civic Center immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials take the form of contributions to the Kidney Foundation. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.