Eloise J. Schober, age 82, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 27, 1939 in Archbold, OH to Lester and Goldie (Keim) Purdy. On September 27th, 1958 she married David Schober in Millbury, OH. Eloise and David raised 2 daughters and celebrated over 52 years of marriage together until David’s passing in March of 2011.
Eloise worked as a tax preparer at Cheetwood and Davies Law Office for 15 years and also owned Countryside Tax Service for 15 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served in a variety of ministries. In addition, Eloise was a member of the Brick Street Strummers in which she played the dulcimer. In her free time, she liked baking, cooking, and raising her feline pals. She also enjoyed going to the lake and seeing the various lighthouses; however, it was spending time with her family that brought Eloise the greatest joy.
Eloise is survived by her daughters: Melinda (Sue) Kirby of Toledo and Marci (Pete) Crawford of Sylvania. Grandchildren: Jamie Miller, Lauren (Nick) Paul, Alan Kirby, Brandi Crawford, Jennifer Crawford and Doug Schober. Great-
Grandchildren: Josie, David, Piper, Liam, Alex, Henry, Sam and Olivia. Eloise is also survived by her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Dave and Lee, and 2 brothers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parish Hall located at 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church or A Humane Society of the Donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.