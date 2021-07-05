A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Ellen Laine Crabtree on Saturday July 10, 2021 at The First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green at 11:30 with a reception and luncheon to immediately follow the service. Dr. David Montgomery will officiate the service. Laine passed away on May 1, 2020 in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and a service was not practical at that time.
Laine was born on April 11, 1953.
and was a lifelong resident of Bowling Green and a lifelong member of The First Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and received Bachelors and Masters degrees in Geology from Bowling Green State University.
Laine volunteered at the Deacons Shop at the church. She loved all animals, especially her cats Minx and Kita.
She worked for several appraisal firms, most recently for Burnor Appraisal.
The service will be recorded and will be available to view on the church’s website www.firstpresbyterianbg.org.
Laine is constantly in our thoughts.