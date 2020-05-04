Ellen Laine Crabtree, 67, a lifelong resident of Bowling Green passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1st at Toledo Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Sunde (Sondergaard) Crabtree.
Laine graduated in 1971 from Bowling Green High School. She received both Bachelors and Masters degrees from Bowling Green State University.
Hard work was second nature to Laine. She held several positions during her life, including Credit Management, Retail Sales Management and leading up to her final job as an Appraisal Clerk for Burnor Appraisal in Toledo.
Helping others took priority with Laine. She spent many hours volunteering at The Presbyterian Church’s Deacon Shop in Bowling Green. Her love of all animals was evident as she volunteered extensively for their benefit. Laine loved her two cats, Minx and Kita.
Laine was a lifelong Cleveland Sports fan. She spent many long hours watching her beloved Indians. When she could not watch she often used her favorite hand-held AM radio.
When Laine made a friend it was for life. Her friends were always important to her and in her later life Laine’s friends in Bowling Green became a part of her family.
Laine is survived by her siblings Lisa Crabtree (Robert Kaplar) of Crown Point, Indiana and Michael (Terri Chismar) Crabtree of Jerome, Michigan. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Heather, Ben, Drew, Kate and Andy. Many of her cousins will remember Laine’s incredible sports acumen and miss her wonderful smile.
Due to current health considerations, a celebration of life will be conducted at a future time. Donations in Laine’s name may be made to the animal charity of the donor’s choosing.