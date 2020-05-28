Elizabeth L. Hoot, age 90, of Pemberville, OH, affectionately known to all as “Betty,” passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community, in Pemberville.
She was born on September 6, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Vern A. and Margaret (Beltz) Perney. On August 12, 1950, she married Gerald “Jerry” Hoot in Toledo, OH. Betty and Jerry raised 6 children and celebrated 67 years of marriage together, before Jerry’s passing in 2017.
Betty was a homemaker, looking after a husband and 6 children always remained her first love. She had been a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. She was an accomplished porcelain doll artist and seamstress, having made her children’s clothes and her daughter’s wedding dresses. She had many beautiful gardens and was a wonderful cook and baker. In her free time, Betty was on various bowling leagues with Jerry, she enjoyed playing bridge, and loved animals, especially horses.
Betty is survived by her children: Brian (Shirley) Hoot of Toledo, Gary Hoot of Sylvania, Greg Hoot of Bowling Green, Susan (Scott) Simpson of Big Bear, CA, Jenna (Mark) Wasylyshyn of Bowling Green and John (Linda McFaul) Hoot of Monroe, MI, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, brother: Bill (Margie) Perney of MO, and Harold Perney of TX.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Marie Sampsell, brothers: Donald and Vernard Perney.
There will be a family Committal Service, where Betty will be laid to rest next to Jerry, at Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Officiating will be Fr. Herb Weber.
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with those arrangements.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community.
