Elizabeth Anne Walston, age 71, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Born on October 20, 1950 in Cleveland Heights, OH to Kenneth and Dorothy (Steffen) Kirkbride, Anne lived most of her life in Pemberville and Bowling Green, OH. Family meant the world to Anne. She loved reminiscing with her brothers about growing up on Bond Street and was always happy to keep Shannon company on her long drives. Anne adored spending time with her grandchildren and was forever willing to try new things that would bring them joy. She would play animal sounds on her phone for Addison and was known to get creative and build on Minecraft with Lukas. Anne was passionate about music. In her younger years, she loved to polka and go disco dancing. She cherished musical theatre and enjoyed performing in Eastwood High School productions such as The Pajama Game, The King and I, Bye Bye Birdie, and The Sound of Music. For more than 40 years, Anne was a devoted member of the senior choir, handbell choir, and the Six for the Son singing ensemble at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She also loved traveling the world. As a member of the BGSU Choral Society, she traveled to Prague, Vienna, and Salzburg. She also sang in historic cathedrals throughout Ireland with members of the St. Mark’s and the National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation choirs. Helping others was important to Anne and she did this throughout her career as a Supervisor at the Wood County Child Support Enforcement Agency. She also supported her fellow co-workers through the implementation of a union for the agency in the early 1990s. Anne will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, her infectious smile, and her love of life. Nature was a consistent source of joy for her. Insects, birds, and vegetation of all kinds fascinated Anne. She eagerly looked forward to her annual road trip to search for new plants to add to her herb garden. Anne loved cooking, reading, and a good game of trivia with friends. Anne is survived by her daughter Shannon Walston of Ann Arbor, MI, grandchildren Lukas Walston-Parrish and Addison Walston-Parrish, brothers Charles Kirkbride (Julie) of Cincinnati, OH, and Jeffrey Kirkbride (Ritika) of Pemberville, OH, nieces Natasha (Matthew) Wilcox and Elena Kirkbride. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Dorothy (Steffen) Kirkbride. Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Hanneman Family Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH. Anne’s funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr, Bowling Green, OH. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center where refreshments and memories will be shared. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express words of encouragement, share a memory, or photo are invited to so at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.
