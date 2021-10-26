Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Greene (95) passed away peacefully at her home in Bowling Green. Liz was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 20, 1926. Liz graduated from Cooley High School in 1942, and kept in touch with her high school friends for decades through their “Round Robin” letters. She graduated from Wayne State University with honors in 1949. She married John “Jack” Greene in 1949. He was a professor at BGSU and preceded her in death in 1999.
Liz was active in her children’s lives as a Brownie and Cub Scout leader and room mother. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many clothes and costumes for her children and grandchildren. Liz worked at the University in the office of Graduate Registration where she hand-registered students in the days before computers. She designed and sewed costumes for the Poe Ditch Players, including the first Frieda Falcon costume, which was subsequently adopted as a BGSU mascot.
Liz attended her first Detroit Tigers game in 1934 and remained a loyal fan through the 2021 season. She was a great animal lover, strays found her and she took them in. Liz was very funny and her sharp wit remained with her to the end; she kept her nurses laughing. She loved the Tigers, hot dogs and peanut brittle, but above all she treasured her family.
Liz leaves behind four children Diana Maxwell (Bruce), Doug Greene, Alice Whitaker (Jeff), and Marti Cusick (Bill). She also leaves seven grandchildren: Christine Flanagan (David), Katherine Goodman (Brett), Sean Cusick, Sarah Maxwell, Maggie Cusick, Griffin Cusick and Annie Maxwell. There are also three great grandchildren: Cooper and Elizabeth Ann Flanagan and Maeve Goodman.
Services for Liz will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Greene family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.