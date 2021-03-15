Eleanor Harms, 87, of Columbus, Ohio (formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio) passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021; her husband of 63 years, Eugene, by her side.
Eleanor was born in 1934 to Charles and Agnes Fuerst in Toledo, Ohio.
After graduating from St. Ursula Academy in 1951, she went on to study Art History and Education at Bowling Green State University, where she joined Delta Gamma sorority and met her future husband.
After graduation, Eleanor worked as the traveling art teacher at both Pine and Elm Street Elementary Schools in Perrysburg. Two years later Eleanor and Eugene were married at Rosary Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Rochester, New York.
In 1959, Gene took a new position with Henry Manufacturing, which would later become Henry Filters, Inc., in Bowling Green. They built a home and settled nearby in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Eleanor was passionate about art and she expressed her talent in watercolor and oil pastel paintings, as well as in photography. She also loved reading, cooking, and redesigning their Perrysburg home multiple times by changing layouts as the family grew. Eleanor and Gene had a strong circle of friends, with whom they often celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and incredible New Year’s Eve parties. Eleanor loved to travel, and went with Gene to Mexico, France, England, Germany and Ireland. She also loved being with her family as they sailed at the Perrysburg Boat Club – though she was never a sailor. Eleanor and Gene had a condo at Fort Myers Beach, Florida and she loved when her children and grandchildren visited.
She was a breast cancer survivor and never let it slow her down. She was a strong woman who raised her daughters to be strong women and taught her sons to respect women. Her kindness was felt by all those who knew her.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her father and her mother.
She is survived by her husband Eugene, her four children Mike (Mary Pat), Sarah, Mary (Chuck) Lempke, Philip (Rose); her 7 grandchildren: Ted (Chelsea) Lempke, Katie (Paul) Tela, Philip Lempke, Evan Harms, Elizabeth Harms, Stephen Harms, and Emily Harms; and her great-grandchildren Bradley and Sadie Lempke.
In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make donations in her name to the Art Department at her high school alma mater, St. Ursula Academy of Toledo.