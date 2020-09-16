Eleanor “Ellie” Ann DeWalt, 84, of Findlay, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The Heritage. She was the daughter of the late George F. and Anna C. (Rehus) Hafferkamp born in Chicago, Illinois on June 4, 1936. Ellie and her loving husband Gary L. DeWalt were united in marriage on July 28, 1956 in Bowling Green. She was a Navy wife for 22 years, stationed in Washington, California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Virginia.
Ellie attended Bowling Green State University, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Math and English. She went on to tutor Math and taught French at Elmwood High School. A dedicated member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Ellie sang in the church choir and served as a cantor.
Ellie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gary; daughters, Perri (Ed) Cox of Miami, FL, Diane (Ben) Smith of Indian Land, SC, and Julia (Mark) Burgess of Findlay; sons, Daniel DeWalt of Findlay, Douglas (Nicole) DeWalt of Ottawa Hills; brother, Harry Hafferkamp of Boyton Beach, FL; and sister, Joan (Bob) Simpson of Tigard, OR. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Nathan Rice, Audrey Beirne, Edward Cox III, Katie Smith, Whitney Money, Nicholas Smith, Grace Cox, Georgia Krebs, Faith DeWalt, Hope DeWalt, Eli DeWalt, Mercy DeWalt, Zachary DeWalt, Maverick DeWalt; 2 step-grandchildren, Matthew Burgess, and Rachel Burgess; 3 great-grandchildren, Graham Money, August Smith, and Parker Money. In addition to her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by a brother, George W. Hafferkamp.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 750 Bright Road, Findlay. Interment will be private. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be made to Right to Life or Alzheimer’s Association of NW Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.