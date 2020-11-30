Eldon E. Snyder, 90, of Bowling Green Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. After a three year battle with colon cancer, he died of pneumonia. He was surrounded by loved ones during his final hours.
Eldon was born September 6, 1930 in Anthony, Kansas to Frances and Murrel Snyder. He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Miller, on March 20, 1951. They had a loving marriage of 62 years. Eldon served in the Army as a Sargent 1st class for two years during the Korean War and in the National Guard for six years.
He started his career as a high school teacher of History and Social Studies in Kansas where he coached boys’ basketball. He obtained his PhD at the University of Kansas in 1962. Eldon started his professorship in the Sociology Department at Emporia State University. He worked at Bowling Green State University starting in 1964 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. He was well published, an admired teacher, and helped found the North American Society of Sociology of Sport. He co-authored a textbook with Elmer Spritzer, Social Aspects of Sport.
Eldon was also known for his love of sports and athletic endeavors. He competed in handball competitions and triathlons and also enjoyed tennis and pickleball. He and Peggy were active members of the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green. His faith dictated every aspect of his life. He took several mission trips to Mexico and volunteered with organizations serving troubled youth. After he retired from the university, he volunteered for 15 years for CASA as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused children. He and Peggy traveled with Elderhostel/Road Scholar programs nationally and internationally. He was active in a diversity book club, dabbled in art, and enjoyed the cultural and sports activities at the university. He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. He and Peggy took their family on many camping trips throughout the United States, visiting numerous National Parks. They also enjoyed touring throughout Europe. Later they took their grandkids on extensive camping trips all over the country. He and Peggy relished family time at their cottage in Lakeside, Ohio.
After Peggy’s passing, Eldon developed a special companionship with his friend Betty Laukhuf. The two of them continued to travel and be engaged in many activities at Lakeside and Bowling Green. Eldon was a very kind and generous man whose life impacted and touched many people.
He is survived by his daughters Connie (William) Nicholson of Midland, Michigan and Susan (David) Newman of Liberty Twp, Ohio; his grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Hannah, and Stix; and his brothers David and Darrel Snyder and sister June Frager. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy and his daughter Diane.
An online service will be available through First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
The family encourages you to attend an interactive version of the service on December 6 at 4:00 pm. Video of the service will also be available to view at a later time for your convenience. The online service may be accessed through the First United Methodist Church webpage at https://fumcbg.online.church Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, Eldon requested donations be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or Wood County Court Appointed Special Advocate/GAL, 1032 South Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.