Elden W. Martin, Bowling Green, passed into his Savior’s arms July 10. 2021. He was at home surrounded by many family members. Elden and his wife Mary were the parents of four children, James (Maria) Martin Killeen, TX, Joann (Fred) Burnside Hoyt, Monticello, IN. Karla (Alex) Giese, Dayton OH, Charlotte (James) Shanks, Bowling Green OH. They have 17 grandchildren: Amber (Joe) Davis, Drew Martin, Maggie (Sean) Murphy, John (Hannah) Burnside, Lacy (Tim) Carberry, Cally (Kevin) Cooney, Faith Burnside, Wyatt Burnside, Abbie Burnside, Charles (Shayla) Giese, Mary Giese, George Giese, Matthew Shanks, Peter Shanks, Katie Shanks, Becky Shanks and Robert Shanks and 19 great grandchildren. He also has a sister in law Karen Mentgen, Springfield MO, niece Julie Mentgen and nephew John (Laura) Mentgen, Scotts Bluff NE, - a beautiful family legacy is left behind.
Born in 1932 in Marysville KS, Elden grew up in the small farming town atmosphere of Frankfort KS. He attended Kansas State University where he earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Biological Sciences. Elden married Mary (Abbie) A. Mentgen on Aug. 27, 1955. He served in the United States Army in ROTC through his undergraduate years at Kansas State followed by active duty as a Lieutenant. After military service, he and Mary moved to Champaign IL where he worked on his PhD in Biological sciences, with an emphasis in Ornithology, finishing his doctorate work in 1965.
Elden and Mary moved to Bowling Green OH in 1963 where he began his 37 year career at Bowling Green State University. He started as an instructor, and proudly retired in 2000 as Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences. During his time at BGSU he taught undergraduate and graduate classes and was published in multiple scientific journals and presented numerous papers to state, national and international organization. He served as Acting Chair of the Department for 9 years.
Elden has been an active and loyal parishioner at St Aloysius Church for over 50 years. He literally served on every committee at the church and the school at one time or another. He and his wife Mary were given a lifetime of service award, The Eagles Wings Award, by the church in 1999. He was a lector, served on the parish counsel and spearheaded the purchase of the church’s new pipe organ. Elden sang in St Aloysius’ folk choir for many years.
In addition to church and school committees Elden was a charter member for the Knights of Columbus Council 6373, served as Grand Knight three times, finishing as a 4th Degree Member. This past year, Elden was awarded a lifetime achievement award and the annual Knight of the Year award was renamed The Elden Martin Knight of the Year Award.
Boy Scouts has always been an organization near to Elden’s heart and he served on many levels from the local troop to district commissioner. He was still actively helping well into his 80’s. Elden was awarded the Silver Beaver Award from the Toledo Area Council, the St George Award, and Distinguished Commissioner Award amongst many other awards and was a Course Participant at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He has passed on a long legacy of scouting which has continued through his children and grandchildren.
Elden was a talented musician and played 7 instruments, though piano was his favorite. During his young adult years, he and his friends had a dance/swing band called the “Harmonaires” and played for many local events. Always a student, he took performance organ classes at the age of 68. He loved the outdoors whether he was camping or working in his garden, enjoyed hunting and was often found fishing with friends, children or grandchildren. Elden was a craftsman who enjoyed wood working, stained glass work and at age 80 took up glass blowing. Throughout all of his life he pursued a love of photography, which was a great asset with his study of birds. After retirement he took up food preservation and earned many First Place ribbons at the Wood County Fair for his jams and jellies. Travel was another love, and he and wife Mary visited 11 countries and every state. He shared his love of travel with his grandchildren, taking each one on a special Grandpa trip. In his later years, he enjoyed attending concerts and dinner parties, and other special times with his companion Emmy Hann.
Elden is preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel Martin, his wife Mary (Abbie) in 2000 and son in law Mark Burnside in 2010 and brother in law Carl Mentgen in 2015.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Knights of Columbus Service will begin Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Rosary service at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the St. Aloysius Music Program, Boy Scout Troop 485 or Her Choice in Bowling Green.
