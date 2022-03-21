Elaine K. (Ringer) Zobrist passed away from cancer on March 18, 2022 in Farmington, New Mexico.
She was born November 5, 1949 in Bowling Green, Ohio and lived there until the age of 21. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Bowling Green State University and earned her Master’s Degree in Guidance & Counseling from South Dakota State University.
Throughout her lifetime she held various jobs including teacher, guidance counselor, domestic abuse counselor, parent education teacher, family services and reintegration counselor, and her most recent position was as a mental health professional in South Dakota helping mentally ill and homeless clients. Elaine felt so rewarded when she could help others. She was a member of Riverstone Church (formerly called the Methodist Church) in Farmington, NM and volunteered at the church free store for several years. She and her husband have lived in Farmington since 2008.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of almost 25 years, Donald Zobrist, and by her children from her first marriage to Richard Coulter: daughter Kristie Coulter (Jeremy) of Overland Park, Kansas and son Kevin Coulter (Lindsay & their daughters Mackenzie and Ellie) from North Liberty, Iowa. She is also survived by her sister Dr. Carol Starrick of Medina, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Elton and Vernice Ringer, who lived most of their lives in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Burial will be at Pleasant Lawn Cemetery in Geddes, South Dakota which is the town where Don and Elaine met and where Don has relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Elaine requested that people treat others with kindness and help out the less fortunate.