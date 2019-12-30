Edwin “Hal” Phillips, 79, of Tiffin, passed away at 5:25 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin.
Hal was born on August 6, 1940, in Bowling Green, to the late Del and Eunice (Walters) Phillips.
Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 4:27 pm
Edwin “Hal” Phillips, 79, of Tiffin, passed away at 5:25 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin.
Hal was born on August 6, 1940, in Bowling Green, to the late Del and Eunice (Walters) Phillips.
Posted in Obituaries on Monday, December 30, 2019 4:27 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]