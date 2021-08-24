It is with sadness that the family of Edward Schwerkolt, 76, Monclova Twp. announces his passing on August 13, 2021 with his wife, Charlotte, and sons, Woody and David at his side. He was born September 16, 1944 to the late Theresa Camerato. He grew up in Lakewood, OH; attended Kent State before being drafted into the Army; received his BA and MA degrees in Industrial Technology from Kent State.
Ed moved his family to Bowling Green, OH to accept the position of assistant professor at BGSU College of Technology (1984-1992). He owned and operated Tuffy Automotive on South Main (1992-1997). But his love of teaching brought him to the Sylvania City Schools until he retired in 2011.
Ed was a man of many talents and hobbies — cars; model trains, planes, rockets, lathes to name a few. He was always working on something
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Charlotte (Sinclair) whom he married December 28, 1968. Survivors also include his sons Edward ”Woody” of Toledo and David (Ye’ela) of Los Angeles; grandchildren Mason of Toledo, Ori and Libi of LA; brother Rory Greene; as well as in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, OH. Burial will be private. The family suggests tributes be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of their choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.