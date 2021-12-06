Edward I-te Chen, Ph.D., 91, of Edinboro, formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Penghu, Taiwan on April 4, 1930, the son of the late Qiong-yao and Mei Xu Chen.
Edward earned a PhD in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. He had a wonderful 34 year career as a Professor of History at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He also earned a law degree from the University of Toledo while teaching at BGSU. He was honored as an Emeritus Professor and a Fulbright Scholar.
Edward passionately loved Taiwan and spent many years involved in the Taiwan independence movement. He believed that Taiwan’s people have the right to determine their own government in the future.
He attended the First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro and had served as an Elder.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Parrott Chen and a sister, Xing-xing Chen.
Survivors include his loving wife, Xin-zhu Chen; two daughters, Christina (Hugh McElaney) Chen, of Princeton, Massachusetts and Joy (Robert A. Principe) Chen of Holliston, Mass; a sister, Sui-sui Chen of Georgia; 4 brothers, I-li (Katsu) Chen of New Jersey, I-wen (Mae) Chen of Georgia, I-zheng (Li-Hsiang) Chen of Taiwan, and I-wu (Nobu) Chen of PA; also, a granddaughter, Chloe Chen-Kraus.
Services were held at the First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro, 4281 Rte. 6N, Edinboro, PA on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Memorials in Edward’s name may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, handled the funeral arrangements.