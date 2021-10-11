Edward H. Smith Sr., 90, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Perrysburg Manor.
Edward was born on January 12, 1931 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Alfred and Mary (Champnoise) Smith. He married Betty Ann Quaintance on April 1, 1951 and she preceded him in death on April 16, 2004.
Ed is survived by his children: Kelly (Scott) Rhue of Brunswick, Ohio, William Smith of Toledo and Norman (Tammy) Smith, Bowling Green; a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law Peggy Smith.
Ed was preceded in death by his sons: Edward Smith Jr. and Patrick Smith and two brothers and two sisters.
Ed owned and operated a Marathon Gas station in Portage and was a member of the Village View Church of Christ in Bowling Green. Ed was also a member of the Wood County F & AM 112 and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of the Valley of Toledo.
Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ed was an avid bowler and also enjoyed building model cars and airplanes and watching a good John Wayne movie. Most of all Ed loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
Visitation for Ed will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 10-11:15 a.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, where a Masonic Service will begin at 11:15 followed by his Celebration of Life Service with Pastor David Boswell officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Wood County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537.
