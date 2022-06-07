Edward Eugene Shaull, Jr., age 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Wood County Hospital. He was born on August 14, 1958, in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Edward E. & Nancy Lou (Morehart) Shaull.
Surviving Ed are his sisters, Kathy (Howard) Harness of Rudolph, Rose Bottesch of Pemberville; nieces & nephews, Will Burrell, Jr, Stephanie Vanmeter, Cassie Warner, Samantha Bottesch, Thor Bottesch, Katie Bottesch; 9 great-nieces and nephews; and his furry companion cat, Chaplin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Nancy; and brother, Robert Arden Shaull.
Ed was a 1976 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked many years at Wood Lane Industries in various jobs including ground maintenance. He was an avid sports fan, with his favorite teams being Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ed also had a passion for music, enjoyed watching WWE, was the biggest supporter to all his nieces and nephews attending every sporting event, and his favorite place to visit was Cedar Point.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on July 9, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Carter Park Shelter House (401 Campbell Hill Road Bowling Green, Ohio 43402) where food and refreshments will be served. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Humane Society, or Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.