Edward Elmer Woessner
Died August 13, 2022
Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased).
Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning.
He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he was in grade school, until he graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1955. Ed enrolled at Toledo University in the Engineering College, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, graduating in 1960.
On June 6, 1959, he married Mary Elizabeth Reid, from Perrysburg, OH.
The U.S. Army drafted him in 1960, and he was assigned for 2 years in the Scientists and Engineers program. After his honorable discharge from the Army he worked in Civil Service for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Ed and Mary first lived in Maryland, and had two children, Mark and Suzanne. They moved to Michigan in 1966 when Ed was transferred to TACOM in Warren, MI. They had two more children, David and Laura, and lived in Oakland Township, Rochester.
He continued to advance at TACOM and became Director of Systems Engineer, then later retired in 1993. They later built a house and moved to Leelanau Twp., Omena, in 2003.
Ed’s hobbies included woodworking, boating as well as playing Euchre and Poker.
Survivors include Mary, their 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.