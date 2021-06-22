Edward E. Lay, known as Earl to his family and friends in West Virginia, age 84 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on June 19 at 9am in the morning in is Home. He had just returned home after one last final trip down to his hometown of Mount Hope, WV which he refers to as God’s Country. Ed was born on March 15, 1937 in Mount Hope, West Virginia to the late Perry and Irene (Carter) Lay.
He served his Country Proudly in the United States Army from 1955-1958 and was stationed over in Japan and Korea. After the Army he moved up to Toledo, Ohio with his sister, June and met and married Reneé Thiebaut in her home town of Portage, Ohio on August 20, 1960. Ed worked at the Johns Manville Factory in Waterville, Ohio as a Supervisor from 1959-1994 before retiring from there. Then he worked another 10 years at the Meijer’s store in Bowling Green where he finally retired for good. Ed & Reneé loved boating and camping up on Lake Erie. Ed was also known as Mr. Fix it for his family and friends helping everyone out by fixing up the house or repairing the cars.
Surviving are two sons, Mark (Mary) Lay of Rudolph, Mike (Diane) Lay of Bowling Green; daughter, Melanie (Clayton) Baker; grandchildren, Heather (Adam) McGiffin, James Baker, Ashley (Dean) Baker, Stephanie (Dakota) Wendt, Katie McAfee, Brock Lay, Brittany Lay, Merceddes (Austin) McAfee, Christopher (Douglas) Lay, Brooke Lay; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Nataleigh, Miranda, Mason, & James Baker Jr., Levi & Harper Landry, Beau & Parker Wendt, and Bailey & Adalyn McGiffin. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Reneé, sister, June; and infant brother, Perry.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday (June 24, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Thursday at 1:00 PM with Pastor David Boswell officiating. Burial will be at Wood County Memory Gardens with Military Honors performed by the Wood County Military Detail. Memorial donations may be made to Ed’s family. Online condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org