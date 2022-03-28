Edward A. Trader age, 61, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Florida.
He was born on February 11, 1961, in Oregon, OH to William and Mary (Kirk) Trader. He was a 1979 graduate of Eastwood High School. Following graduation from college, Edward would eventually move to Florida. He was employed as an Interactive Media Senior with Lockheed Martin for over 17 years. He specialized in training in various defense mediums which took him all over the world. Among his favorite activities was going to Disney World, Universal Studios and feeding the zoo animals when he was “Zoo Keeper for the day.” In addition, Edward enjoyed his pet cats and taking care of his saltwater fish and aquarium. He was blessed with many friends and he never met a person that didn’t eventually become one.
Edward is survived by his mother, Mary Trader of Perrysburg and his brother, Joseph Trader of Elmore. Nephews: James (Samantha) Junge of FL, Matthew Trader of Elmore, nieces: Kristal (Scott) Lockwood of Portage, Kristyne (Eric) Long of Weston, 3 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews and feline pals: Cady and Amity. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Rose Ann Junge.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: An animal shelter of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.