Edna R. Instone, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 17, 2022. She was born November 21, 1927 in Portage, Ohio to the late Harold and Ruth (Kinsey) Wollam. She married Harry King in March of 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1958. She married Robert Instone in March of 1966 and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Edna was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School. She went on to attend Flower Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1948. She worked for many years with Dr. Janney and Dr. D. S. Hess in Bowling Green.
She was a member of Christ Methodist Church in Portage, Ohio. Edna enjoyed attending and participating in craft fairs with her husband Bob. He would do the woodworking and she would do the painting. She loved music and playing the organ. She loved getting together with the class of ’45 as well as attending banquets for Flower Hospital Alumni. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara King Behrman (Larry) of Stow, Ohio, step-daughter Deb Busdeker (Norm Romaker) of Bowling Green, Ohio and step-son Michael Instone of Bowling Green, Ohio as well as 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, husband Bob, parents Harold and Ruth Wollam and sister Marian Shull.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday May 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Portage Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The American Cancer Society.
