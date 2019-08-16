Edna “June” Saller, 91, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born July 16, 1928 in Rudolph to the late Edward and Myrna (Boyer) Haylett. She married Samuel Saller and he preceded her in death.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:21 pm
