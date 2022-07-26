Edmund Stanley Paulvir II, 64, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on July 18, 2022, surrounded by his family and a close friend.
He was predeceased by his father Edmund Stanley Paulvir (1986) and mother Wilma Paulvir (2012).
Ed is survived by his life partner Donna Denis of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: three sisters: Susan P. (Joseph) Haynie, of Santa Ana, California; Toni P. Paulvir, of Toledo, Ohio; Angie P. (Bill) Ogle, of Valparaiso, Indiana; four nieces and nephews: Alyssa Marie and Christopher Edmund Haynie; Whitney Skye Wright and Shelby Caitlin Bowling; and three grandnieces and two grandnephews - Camryn Alexis Wright, Jordyn Alea Wright, Rae Mackenzie Bowling, George Joseph Haynie and Luna Grace Haynie.
Ed loved and pursued and excelled in many interests and stayed very active in barbershop quartet singing (where he sang lead tenor in a California group for many years), scuba diving, golf, tennis, ping pong, as well as playing guitar & tuba. Being somewhat competitive, whatever Ed developed an interest in he pursued perfection and usually delivered.
Ed grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio where he graduated from both Bowling Green Senior High in 1975, and Bowling Green State University in 1981 where, as a walk on made the BGSU Men’s volleyball team as a striker. He was also a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
After college, Ed lived in Greenwich, CT (five years) and Laguna Niguel, CA (30 years) before moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2017.
A devout Christian, Ed devoted his life to Jesus, (Saddleback Church in Anaheim, California, and more recently Timberlake Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina).
Per Ed’s request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service, the family is planning a virtual service (TBD).