Edith “Edie” Johann
October 16, 1925 – September 6, 2022
Edith Mae “Edie” Johann, 96, of Deshler, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her children and family.
She was born October 16, 1925 in Seneca County, Ohio to the late Albert and Gladys (Stafford) Smith. On October 26, 1946 she married Edwin Johann and they shared over 60 years together. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2007.
Edie graduated from Milton Township High School and along with her husband Ed, they owned and operated the former Old Dutch Inn of Westhope. She had also worked at the former Sherwin-Williams/Deshler Products for over 20 years.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Deshler and Deshler American Legion Post #316 Auxiliary. In her spare time, Edie loved to play Bingo and was a member of several ladies bowling leagues over the years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting afghans and baking cookies. For all her family functions, she was always responsible for the potato salad and jello cups.
Most of all, Edie was about family. She was a true matriarch and she loved and cared for everyone. Nothing pleased her more than the happiness of others.
She is survived by her four children, Linda (Tim) Jackson; Charles “Joe” Johann (Angie Lause); Mary Kaufman (Craig Mabe); Deanna “Dee Dee” (Bill) Spraw; 11 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy and five siblings, Albert Smith, Jr.; Bessie Smith; Violet Hemminger; Oval Smith and Wilma McGillvary.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Ohio with Fr. Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday in the church.
The family suggests memorials to Bridge Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals.
Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.