Eddie Pringle age (95), of Pemberville, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, OH.
She was born on November 22, 1925 in Pemberville, OH to Ezra and Winnie (McCoy) Jividen. On July 14, 1946, she married Richard Pringle in Pemberville. Eddie and Richard raised 3 daughters and celebrated over 30 years of marriage together, before Richard’s passing in June of 1976. In addition to taking care of a home, Eddie worked 35 years running her own cleaning service. She had been a member of Pemberville United Methodist Church, and the Toledo VFW Auxiliary for 53 years. She was an avid camper, enjoying the outdoors for years, first with her husband Richard, and later with her companion Del. She also enjoyed reading, walking and especially looking for and seeing wild deer. Her first love always remained being with and spending time with her family.
Eddie is survived by her daughters: Betty (Butch) Ward of Pemberville, Janet (Kenneth) Hiser of Wayne, Patty Pringle of Pemberville, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and companion: Del Robinson. Brothers: Clayton Jividen of Pemberville, Larry Jividen of Fostoria and sister: Jackie Martin of Pemberville.
In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister: Irene Saffrin.
Following family services, Eddie will be laid to rest at a family committal service in Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville.