Earlma Ailene Jeffers, 91, died November 26, 2021, at Wood County Hospital. She was born March 31, 1930, in Grand Rapids, OH. She was the second child of Earl and Verna Belle (Adams) Carter. Earlma graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1948 and was a member of Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene.
After starting a family, Earlma worked for several years as a telephone operator and cook’s helper at Bowling Green State University. She worked full time at Marathon Special Products for 20 years assembling electrical components, retiring in 1989. To stay out of trouble she began caring for a two-month-old boy and did so until he was six. Later she kept busy by working part time for American Greeting Cards. She also helped the elderly, volunteered at the Humane Society, Wood County Hospital, and the school library.
She married Claude (Abe) Trumbull April 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1973. She later married Gerald (Jeff) Jeffers on December 4, 1982. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Gary on June 29, 1985, brothers; Orvile, Russell and Dale, and sister Evelyn Hahn.
She is survived by son Daniel (Sue) Trumbull, daughter-in-law, Sheryl Trumbull; grandchildren Matthew (Beth) Trumbull, Abby (Dave) Hoeksema and Michael Trumbull; great-grandchildren Aiden Trumbull, Ethan Trumbull and Jack and Ben Hoeksema; Sister Sandra (John) Kurtz, sister-in-law Margaret Shank and her beloved cat Mia.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, OH from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Earlma’s funeral service will be Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Milton Twp. Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors; Marilyn, Rina, Julian, Kathy, Angie and Shannon who helped her over the years; a very special thank you to John and Judy Maxey who adopted her as a mother and helped her so often. Thank you also to Carolyn and Gene and the rest of her church family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Earlma’s name to Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, www.wchumane.orgTo leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.