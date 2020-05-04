Earle Rae Decker, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday May 1, 2020. He was born June 26, 1925 in Bowling Green to the late William and Bessie (Down) Decker. He married Maroe Fletcher on September 21, 1946 and she preceded him in death April 10, 2018.
Earle was a 1944 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He went on to attend Milligan College in Tennessee. He proudly served is country as a signalmen in the United States Navy during WWII.
Earle was the owner of Decker’s Sunoco on the corner of W. Merry and Main St. He was an Ohio State Highway Patrolman on the turnpike and retired from the United States postal service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Bowling Green Country Club, BPOE 818, VFW and The Eagles in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his children Eric Decker of Bowling Green, Ryan Decker of Bowling Green, Maroe Decker of Bowling Green and Deidre Tibor of Lapeer, Michigan, grandchildren Brienne King (Brian), Tory Tibor (Megan), Blair Eberly (Nathan) and Libby Rae Decker and great-grandchildren Liam and Kiera Tibor and Madeline Rae King.
Along with his wife Maroe, he was preceded in death by his brother Dwight Decker, sisters Kathryn Fox and Dorothy Fox and grandson Chad T. Tibor.
Services for Earle will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Decker family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com