Earl “Bud” Keller, 91 of Perrysburg, passed away at home, Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born on August 29, 1928 in Perrysburg, OH to Alvin and Maude (Hiser) Keller.On September 13, 1950 he married Joan V. McMannis in Moline, OH. Bud and Joan raised 5 children and celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage, before Joan’s passing in 2013. Bud was a masonry contractor and co-owner of Keller-Freeman Masonry for 40 plus years. He was an excellent woodworker and he enjoyed gardening. However, it was his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that remained his greatest joy.
Bud is survived by his children: Jan (Kenneth) Keller-Unger of CA, Andrew (Suzanne) Keller of CA, Beth (Michael) Deley of Baltimore, OH, Sharon (Keith Alan) Lingenfelter of Sandusky, and daughter-in-law: Victoria Keller of Sidney, OH.
Grandchildren: Deborah Unger, Tiffany Keller-Hale, Jerome Keller, Andrea Kramer, Ryan Keller, Jenna White, Nikki Winkler, Emma Arvelo, Erin Lingenfelter, Matthew Lingenfelter and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Joan, he was preceded in death by his parents, son; Frederick Keller, granddaughter: Heather Deley, brother: Merle Keller, sisters: Grace Rhodus and Virginia Link.
Bud will be laid to rest in a private family committal service at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: Nationwide Children's Hospital in Earl (Bud) Keller's name to benefit GI Intestinal Support Team. Checks can be made payable to Nationwide Children's and mailed to P.O. Box 16810 Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or online at NationwideChildrens.org/Giving.