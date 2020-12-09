E.S. “Tracey” of Mentor, 71, passed away at home Sunday, December 6, 2020, after battling brain cancer for 29 months.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Anna Tracey, and by siblings Helen, Roger and Joyce.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia (Sears), and their children Carmen (Matt) and Dylan (Alyssa). Also surviving are siblings James (Annette), Nancy (Mike) Greenwalt, and Sharon Cianci, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Tracey proudly served in the United States Air Force as a jet mechanic and was stationed in Alaska, Florida and Korea during the Vietnam era. He was a member of VFW Post 8682 and Amvets Post 109 and a past member of several civic and fraternal organizations in Bowling Green and Mentor, Ohio.
He received his undergraduate degree from Gulf Coast Community College and his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Business Administration degrees from the University of West Florida in Panama City.
Tracey worked for Modern Woodmen of America since 1986 as a sales representative, district manager and agency manager and earned multiple designations and awards.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, socializing with friends and clients and working out at the gym. His love for God, family and country along with his honest and easygoing nature will be fondly remembered by many.
All arrangements are under the care of Blessing Cremation Center and will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Velocity Church, www.velocitycleveland.org, the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org