Dwight Edward Schroeder, age 73, of North Baltimore, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. He was born on August 2, 1947 to the late Erich H. & Edna Miriam (Nehls) Schroeder.
Surviving Dwight is his Loving Companion, Patricia Miller; children, Bruce (Diane) Schroeder of New York, Shannan Schroeder, Caroline Schroeder, Daniel Schroeder all of Michigan, Amy Keil of Toledo, Kerri (Alan)Topp of Melbourne, Florida; 6 grandchildren; brother, Harold Schroeder of Glendale, Arizona; sisters, Lois (Marty) Deleruyelle of Ottawa, and Sharon Swain of Mesa, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erich & Edna; and sister, Lucille Hathaway.
Dwight was a 1965 Graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked many years as a supervisor & Machine Repairman at Eton in Michigan, along with other local Foundry’s. He was a member of the New Hope Christian Church near Wayne, and among many hobbies, he enjoyed gardening, both flowers & vegetables, canning, and had a knack for taking care of everything around the house. Dwight also loved animals of all kinds, and had a special interest in raising rabbits for the last several years.
Friends will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 PM on Monday with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church. Online condolences can be sent to Dwight’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org