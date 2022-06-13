Dudley L. Blake, age 91, of Pemberville and formerly of Woodville, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville. He was born on January 17, 1931 in North Baltimore, OH to Forrest and Esther (Schroeder) Blake. Following graduation from high school, he would serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 20, 1959 he married Marilyn K. Sattler at St. Aloysius Church in Bowling Green OH. Dudley and Marilyn raised 3 children and have celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage together.
Dudley worked as a real estate manager for 30 years most notably for France Stone Company of Toledo. Dudley was an avid farmer and following a full day on the job would come home and take care of his family farm. In addition to being a proud veteran, his memberships included: St. Michael’s Church in Gibsonburg, Woodville Kiwanis, the Woodville Recreation Board and various agricultural associations, just to name a few. He claimed he was born in the wrong era as he was fond of old western movies and stars. He also enjoyed playing cards especially, euchre and “Texas hold’em” poker. With all these joys in life, it was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters that gave him the greatest joy.
In addition to his wife Marilyn, left to mourn his passing are his children: Karen (Bruce) Rusnak of CA, Michael (Lisa Ausbon) Blake of MD and David (Laura Raftery) Blake of NJ. Granddaughters: Isabella Rusnak, Kiera Blake and Erin Blake. Sister, Janis Dukes of North Baltimore, brothers: Forrest (Marsha) Blake Jr. of Bowling Green, Thomas (Peggy) Blake of TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dudley will be laid to rest in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, with a Memorial Service planned for a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials take the form of contributions to any one of the following organizations:
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation https://ofbf.org/foundation/
Navy Memorial https://www.navymemorial.org/general-donation
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society https://www.nmcrs.org/donate
Those wishing to express their condolences, share a photo or memory may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com