Duane Bland, loved and cherished by many, went to Heaven on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 88.
Duane was born to George DeWayne and Evelyn Bland on Nov 9, 1932 in Rudolph, OH. He and his sister Karen grew up in that close-knit community of 300 people, creating memories of a one-room schoolhouse, church socials, sports and fish fries. After being drafted into the army in 1953, he trained at Fort Campbell, KY with the 11th Airborne Division. He met Dolores Hamm (known to all as Pat) in Paducah and they were married on Sept 4, 1955.
He became a CPA and received his MBA from the University of Toledo before working as Chief Financial Officer of Getty Oil, helping the company close the then-largest merger in US history. His family spent their early years in Findlay before moving to Tulsa, OK. They later made their home in Southern California and Poulsbo, WA. After Pat went to Heaven in 2014, Duane split his time between California and Nevada before moving to McKinney, TX.
He was an avid golfer. He and his wife were passionate about being church deacons, and they won many bridge tournaments together. They spent much of their lives traveling the world.
Duane was known for his quick wit, which was always accompanied by a knowing smirk and a sparkle in his eyes. He had an unparalleled work ethic and encouraged others to do their best. Conviction in Christ and compassion for others guided his daily choices.
Duane’s memory is held dear by his children – Cheryl Goff, Douglas Bland, David Bland, and Sheila DiFraia – as well as his sister, niece, nephew, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and long-time friends.
A memorial service will be held at Monte Vista Presbyterian Church in Newbury Park, CA at a later date.