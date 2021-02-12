Dr. Vernon Wolcott, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away February 10, 2021.
He was born to late George and Edna (Barber) Wolcott on June 4, 1933 in Hudson, New York.
Vernon was educated at the Curtis Institute, Philadelphia; Union Seminary, New York; and the University of Michigan.
Vernon was a full-time faculty member at BGSU in the music department teaching organ for 47 years. He retired from BGSU in 2009. Vernon was praised for being a person with great integrity, a fine, musician, a highly qualified organist and an extraordinary artist. He was the organist at the Presbyterian Church in BG for many years and just recently retired as the organist from the St. Johns Episcopal Church in BG.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy; children Deborah and David; grandson Jason; and great-grandson Jackson.
The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for their wonderful care.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.
A memorial service for Vernon will be at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.