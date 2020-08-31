Dr. Richard Lee Conrad, 79, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.
Dr. Conrad was born on the family farm on Potter Road in Wood County to the late Robert and Lucille (Yates) Conrad. In 1964, he married his wife of nearly 56 years, who survives him in Bowling Green. He is also survived by three sons and a daughter, 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his brother.
Dr. Conrad was the valedictorian of the first graduating class of Otsego High School in 1959. He went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University (BGSU) with a degree in Business Statistics. Dr. Conrad entered the United States Air Force in February of 1963 and attended Officer’s Training School at Lackland Air Force Base. After graduating as a 2nd Lieutenant, he was assigned as a computer programmer to the NSA at Fort Meade, Maryland. He separated from the Air Force in May of 1967 with the rank of Captain. He then took a job as a Computer System Analyst at BGSU. While working at BGSU he earned an MBA in Business Statistics and in 1979 a Ph.D. in Education Administration, specializing in higher education administration. Dr. Conrad taught part-time in the Computer Science Department as an Assistant Professor and later taught undergraduate and graduate courses in the College of Education. In 1988, BGSU awarded him the prestigious Michael R. Ferrari award which honors a University administrator who shows a caring attitude in working with faculty, staff, and students. Dr. Conrad retired from BGSU in 1997 as the Director and Assistant Vice President of Computer Services and Telecommunications. While at BGSU, Dr. Conrad designed many of the University’s administrative systems and was a member of the Ohio Higher Education Computing Council.
Dr. Conrad was a board member of the Toledo Area United Way Allocation Committee and served three terms on the board of the Wood County Historical Society. While working with the Wood County Genealogy Society, Dr. Conrad helped identify 2500 Civil War veterans buried in Wood County.
Dr. Conrad was a 55-year life member of the Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Post 441 of Tontogany, Ohio serving as Commander for the past 14 years. He also held the positions of Adjutant and Treasurer and was the Chairman of Post 441’s Boys State selection committee for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Bowling Green AMVETS Post 711 in Bowling Green. For the past 10 years, Dr. Conrad had been a member of the Wood County Honor Guard, serving in the rifle squad, playing taps, and as Chaplain.
Visitation for Dr. Conrad will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Dr. Conrad’s funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, which will be live streamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow in the Plain Township Cemetery, where Military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Dr. Conrad’s honor to the Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Post 441, P.O Box 131, Tontogany, Ohio 43565.
