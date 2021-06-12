Memorial service for Dr. Neil Andrew Englehart
(May 6, 1964 – May 2, 2020)
With Covid restrictions lifted, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dr. Neil Andrew Englehart will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church.
Dr. Englehart was a Professor of Political Science at Bowling Green State University and served as Chair of the Department of Political Science from 2011 until his death in 2020.
Zoar is located at 314 East Indiana Avenue in Perrysburg. A luncheon will follow in Zoar’s Family Life Center. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on Zoar’s Facebook page, where it will also be available as a recording for later viewing.