Dr. John “Jack” Francis Ahern, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Landings of Oregon, Ohio. Jack was born on October 14, 1936 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Col. John and Mary M. (Devine) Ahern. At the University of Toledo, he served as Chair of the Faculty Senate, was a recipient of The Outstanding Teacher Award, and the Thompson Award for Student service. For many years, he led university tours of Ireland.
His publications include a number of monographs about Birmingham’s ethnic neighborhood as well as many works on social studies methods including his first book “Ideas” and his last work “Linking Life with Literature” co-authored with Alexa Sandmann, which was published by the National Council for the Social Studies.
He served as President of the Ohio Council for the Social Studies, The Lucas County Retired Teacher’s Association, and the Rossford Board of Education. He served on many boards, including the University of Toledo Retirees Association, Historic Perrysburg, Maumee Valley Historic Society, The Way Library Foundation, and Cardinal Stritch High School. He received the Birmingham Friend of the Neighborhood Award and was inducted into the Birmingham Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his beloved sons, Mark (Kara Pastorek) and Matt (Teeka Garrett); grandchildren, Rowan (Richard), Calvin, Chloe, Elias, Claire Anne, Isaiah; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and best friend, Anne Mary (O’Brien) Ahern; and infant grandson, William John (son of Mark).
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the time of services at 5:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be directed to Southern Poverty Law Center (400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104) and Cardinal Stritch High School (3225 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH 43616).