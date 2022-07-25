Dr. John “Jack” Francis Ahern, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Landings of Oregon, Ohio. Jack was born on October 14, 1936 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Col. John and Mary M. (Devine) Ahern. At the University of Toledo, he served as Chair of the Faculty Senate, was a recipient of The Outstanding Teacher Award, and the Thompson Award for Student service. For many years, he led university tours of Ireland.

His publications include a number of monographs about Birmingham’s ethnic neighborhood as well as many works on social studies methods including his first book “Ideas” and his last work “Linking Life with Literature” co-authored with Alexa Sandmann, which was published by the National Council for the Social Studies.