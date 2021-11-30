Dr. John Alfred Howe, PhD, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 27, 2021. He was born May 22, 1927 in Uniopolis, Ohio to the late William Ray and Ladelia (Linson) Dean Howe. He married Lois Stainfield in February of 1953 and she survives in Bowling Green.
John graduated from Blume High School in Wapakoneta, Ohio. In 1946 he joined the Army Air Force and served during World War II as a Radio Sonde Operator in Wiessbaden (Munich) Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1947.
John went on to attend BGSU, graduating in 1953.He joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity .He then moved to Montana in the summer of 1953 and worked for Texaco. In the fall of 1953 he began graduate school at the University of Nebraska where he obtained his Master’s Degree in 1957. While at the University of Nebraska, John worked for the State Museum. He was the curator of Educational Services and ran the planetarium. In 1961 he obtained his PhD in Philosophy from The University of Nebraska. Part of his PhD was to study Ice Age horses which led to the discovery of a new breed of horse.
John moved back to Ohio in 1961 and became an Assistant Professor in the Department of Geology at BGSU. He spent 40 years at BGSU, retiring in 2001. While at BGSU he spent many summers taking BGSU students to summer camps. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and BG/Maumee Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer and member of the Geological Society, Paleontology Society and the BGSU Falcon Club.
Along with his wife of 68 year, Lois, John is survived by his daughter Susan (William) Baker of Portage, Ohio and grandson Brice Baker.
John’s funeral service will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at Noon at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full Military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Natural History Museum at the University of Nebraska
