Dr. Janet Lynne Ellsworth, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on August 4, 2021 in Little Rock, AR at the age of 83. She was born in Cleveland Heights, OH to Edward and Edna May (Kinney) Schroeder. She lived many years in the Milwaukee area of Wisconsin before moving to Bowling Green in 1982, where she lived until moving to Little Rock in 1997.
She graduated from Depauw University and became a life=long educator and mentor for other teachers. She positively influenced the lives of many students in schools in Racine and Milwaukee, and then in the North Baltimore school district while living in Bowling Green. A former student wrote, “she was an incredible human being who gave her all and truly cared about her students”. She earned her Ed.D. in Education at the University of Toledo and finished her professional career on faculty at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
She was artistic and creative. She enjoyed acting in community theater groups, sewing outfits for her young twin daughters and developed an interest in photography later in her life. She also enjoyed music and was a trained alto singer, participating in a community choir until the last years of her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was deeply interested in their lives.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Victor Ellsworth; daughters Katherine Braner (Matt) of San Diego, CA; Linda Myerholtz (Eric) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Alison Ellsworth of Little Rock, AR; son Eric Ellsworth (Krystal) of Seattle, WA; brother Robert Schroeder (Mary Jo) of Centerville, OH and her loving grandchildren Elizabeth Myerholtz (Sean), Emily Richardson (Duncan), David Myerholtz, Haley Braner, Zachary Braner and Lily Keyes.
Jan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, She will be so dearly missed.