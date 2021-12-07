Dr. David Sherman Harkness, 98, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on April 15,1923 in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Charles S. and Agnes M. (Schroder) Harkness. He married Mary Shelley Carr on January 17, 1948. They were married 69 years until she preceded him in death on August 28, 2017. He regarded her as “the best thing that ever happened to me”. They loved to entertain family and friends with special dinners in their home.
David obtained his Doctorate degree in Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan where he was a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Fraternity. He was a Navy officer during World War II and he served his country proudly as a dentist, stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. After the war, he returned to BG to have his own dental practice 43 years. David was a member of the Toledo Dental Society, Ohio Dental Association and the American Dental Association. He was a member of the Bowling Green Rotary Club, serving as club president in 1989.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church since 1935. In his youth, he attributed Boy Scouts of America as a strong influence on his life. He was active in scouting for 30 years, and he received the Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished service to boyhood, and the Lamb Award for Distinguished service to youth. His Eagle Project, a sundial, is still in use at Camp Miakonda in Sylvania, Ohio. He grew up during the Depression and referred often to the lessons of hardship during that time. Experiences which likely fostered the care and compassion he showed to others throughout his life. He had a shining spirit of optimism, adventure and enjoyment of life.
David was an avid fisherman his entire life, including a successful charter fishing trip on Lake Michigan out of Leland, Michigan this past summer. He took up golf after retirement to have an activity on days he couldn’t fish. He scored a hole-in-one on May 27, 1997 on the 13th hole at Forest Creason Golf Course. In retirement, David and Shelley wintered in Destin, Florida where he was the photographer for the Destin Snowbird Club, and a judge for the annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. He and Shelley spent time traveling to destinations including Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala, Hawaii, Eastern Canada and the Western US.
He is survived by his children Paul Joseph (Kat) Harkness, Daniel Sherman (Anka) Harkness, Katherine Marie (Eric) Hall and John Charles (Teri) Harkness, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home from Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.