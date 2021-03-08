Doye O. Sergent, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 4, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born May 12, 1944 in Bowling Green to the late Roy “Sam” Sergent and Maymie (McCallister) Sergent.
Doye was the youngest of four children. His oldest brother Russell Dennis Sergent preceded him in death.
Doye was a 1962 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He married Jane Frobose in 1968 and together they had three children Kaymie, Dane, and Kari. He later married Kathy Bloomfield and she preceded him in death in 2012.
Doye worked many years selling cars in Bowling Green and Toledo. One of his greatest joys was living at his country farm gardening and raising steers and pigs.
Later he loved being in Florida- a place he called home for nearly 15 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and family cookouts. Doye took great pride attending his son’s highschool and college baseball games.
He is survived by his children Kaymie (Mark) Hafner of Rudolph, Ohio, Dane (Tina) Sergent of Perrysburg, Ohio and Kari Sergent of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Logan, Justin, Ella, Andrew, Samuel, Jaynie, Lukas, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Dorsey (Kay) Sergent of Bowling Green, sister Dorothy (Robert) Beauprez of Bowling Green, sister-in- law Beverly Sergent of Taylor, Texas and half sister Kim Sergent of Howell, Michigan.
A Celebration of Doye’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Sergent family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com