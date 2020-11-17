Douglas Warren McVey, fondly referred to as “Mac, Boss, and Chief” by his family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Doug was born in Laconia, New Hampshire to the late Warren and Elizabeth (Weston) McVey on June 3, 1949. He married the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Ann Francis on July 2, 1983 and she survives.
Also surviving are Doug’s children, his pride and joy, Jeffery (Tracey) McVey of West Chester, Lindsey (Andrew) Krontz of Bowling Green, and Jennie (Howard) McNier of Nashville. Doug was blessed with grandchildren Madison and Tyler McVey, Kip and Cole Krontz, and Marlow McNier.
Also surviving are siblings Rick (Mary) McVey and Judy (Jerry) Jenness; brother-in-law Mike Francis; sister-in-law Amy (Phil) Goldstein and nieces Meg (Kevin) O’Keefe, Heather Frost, Julie Hodgson, Candra (Adam) Carr, and nephews Nate (Beth) McVey and Thomas Francis.
Doug was a graduate of Laconia High School where he excelled academically and athletically. He chose to attend Bowling Green State University over Alabama due to Bowling Green’s reputation in the field of education. Like so many others, Doug fell in love with Bowling Green and made it his forever home.
Doug was a champion of person’s with developmental disabilities. Doug began his career at Wood Lane School as an adaptive physical education teacher. In this role, he coached numerous Wood Lane Warrior athletes who, to this day, share endearing stories of Coach McVey. Recognized early in his career as a fierce advocate for persons with developmental disabilities, Doug was named superintendent of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities in 1976 at the young age of twenty-six. Many, many community members and parents supported Doug in this role and together they began the journey to fulfill a vision of value and acceptance of all.
Doug was steadfast in his belief that persons with disabilities had the fundamental right to learn, live and work in the community in which they were born. Wood Lane School grew from one classroom to many. Doug fought to bring individuals home from institutions. He led the charge for community acceptance of group homes in residential neighborhoods. He introduced a valuable population of individuals to the workforce. Doug led by example, employing numerous individuals to work in the Wood Lane program. With strong relationships, trust, and loyal supporters, Doug also fulfilled his vision of helping others with needs by working to open the Nichols therapy pool that is still used and valued by consumers today.
Doug was very proud of his work with a small group of colleagues and Eunice Kennedy Shriver to found the Ohio Special Olympics program. Special Olympics in Ohio began with a few athletes and is now a thriving opportunity for individuals with disabilities across the state. Doug continued to serve on the Ohio Special Olympics Board for many years.
Doug was an avid sportsman and supporter of preservation initiatives. He had a love for hunting, fishing, and spending time on the water. Having been raised in New Hampshire, he loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was a football official for many years where his main goal was to teach and model respectful competition. He most recently enjoyed time at his lakeside family cottage. His passion for the outdoors has been passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Doug’s greatest legacy is that of father and grandfather. He was a never-ending presence in his children’s lives. He will always be remembered as a father with unconditional love. This love for his children was amplified in his grandchildren who became the joy in his life. He was the best Poppa and Daddy-o anyone could ask for.
The family would like to thank the Bowling Green Fire Department, EMS, and Bowling Green Police for their actions and support in responding to our emergency.
While the family would prefer to celebrate Doug’s life with all of his family and friends, the service at the Otsego Cemetery will be private due to current health situations in Ohio.
To show your respects, please make donations to the Ohio Special Olympics or the Cocoon Shelter. God bless.
