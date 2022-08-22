Douglas Spoerl, 64, of Weston, Ohio passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1957 to the late Paul and Joanne (Goodger) Spoerl. He married Jane (Murphy) Spoerl on August 24, 1979 and she survives him.
Douglas is also survived by his children: Nicole (Eric) Sargent and Thomas Spoerl; grandson, Bentley Sargent; and brother-in-law Thomas Knoedler. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Amy Spoerl Knoedler.
As a lifetime farmer, Doug was the forever optimist. Each spring he stated “this is going to be our year ! ” He was methodical and there was always a method to his madness. He was compassionate, a great listener and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed golf cart rides, camping, traveling, playing black jack and the tractor pulls. His team was The Ohio State buckeyes and his tractors were John Deere. Douglas looked forward to going out with the “geezer group”, and his best buddy was his dog Max. He enjoyed every minute and would say work hard so you can play hard. Watching his children grow up and be successful made his life complete.
Contributions in Douglas’s honor may be gifted to the Otsego FFA.
Visitation for Doug will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Douglas’s funeral service will held on Thursday August 25, 2022 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Weston Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Spoerl residence after the graveside.
