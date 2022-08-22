Douglas Spoerl, 64, of Weston, Ohio passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1957 to the late Paul and Joanne (Goodger) Spoerl. He married Jane (Murphy) Spoerl on August 24, 1979 and she survives him.

Douglas is also survived by his children: Nicole (Eric) Sargent and Thomas Spoerl; grandson, Bentley Sargent; and brother-in-law Thomas Knoedler. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Amy Spoerl Knoedler.