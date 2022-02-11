Douglas Lynn Conkey, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family February 9, 2022. He was born March 9, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond and Patricia (Myers) Conkey. He married his soulmate Lauri Asmus October 6, 1995 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Doug was a 1977 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He worked as a Maintenance Tech at Wood County Hospital for 41 years, where he was known to drop anything to help a patient, visitor, or any employee. Conk always left others feeling good, laughing, and amused, consistently. Doug had a one-of-a-kind personality. A stranger too few, his approachable, funny, quirky and easy-going personality made him a cherished friend to many.
He loved music and playing his guitar. He enjoyed coaching youth hockey and playing hockey in numerous men’s leagues. He was an avid Redwings, Ohio State, Tennessee Titan and Houston Oiler Fan. Doug enjoyed playing golf and might have been known to throw a club or two. He had a soft spot for animals and his many pets. Any day at the beach with his wife was a good day in Doug’s eyes. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Along with his wife of 26 years, Lauri, Doug is survived by his mother Patricia Conkey, children Christopher (Amy) Conkey of Holland, Ohio, David Conkey (Sam Oliveira) of Weston, Ohio, Erica Doolittle (Shawn York) of Holland, Ohio and Ashley Punches of Brownstown Twp., Michigan. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Madisyn, Parker, Alexa, Leilani, Aiden, Landon, and Maci and siblings Daniel (Janet) Conkey of Marysville, Ohio and Denise Roseman of Buford, Georgia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Hal Bandeen.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond, brother Dennis, and in-laws Caroline and Bill Asmus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday February 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Thomas Everett will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. In honor of Doug, please feel free to wear Red Wings or Ohio State attire.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to an animal charity of your choice or the Wood County Hospital Guild.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.