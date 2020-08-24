Douglas L. Rath, 61, of Toledo passed away Friday August 21, 2020. Doug was born on July 6, 1959 in Bowling Green, OH to Charles and Shirley (Bankey) Rath.
Doug attended Bowling Green High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Tacoma, WA. Douglas served overseas in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1981.
He was hard working and held numerous jobs over the years, including Mack Industries and Bowling Green State University. Doug loved hot rods and drag racing, dogs, fishing, and gardening. Doug had a warm heart, big laugh, even bigger personality, and loved his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his daughter: Amber (Scott) Schutt of Perrysburg, OH; his son: Kyle (Christa) Rath of Bowling Green, OH; four grandchildren: Noah and Grant Schutt and Charlie and Ethan Rath; mother: Shirley of Bowling Green, OH; and sister: Toni (Stu) Sockrider of Bowling Green, OH. Doug was preceded in death by his father Chuck.
Doug's wishes were to be cremated and for the family to hold a private service in his memory. Memorial contributions in Doug's honor may be gifted to Cardboard 2 Headboard, Veterans Matter; 3450 W. Central Ave, Suite 108, Toledo, Ohio 43606.