Douglas G Sharp, 64, of Bowling Green, OH passed away March 18, 2021. He was born on July 3, 1956 to the late Eugene and Patricia (Terrell) Sharp. He married Karen (Kroeger) Sharp on October 5, 1974 and she survives him.
Doug is also survived by children: Joshua Sharp of Bowling Green, Ohio; Sarah Sharp of Put-in-Bay, Ohio; grandchild Aleczander Sharp; sisters: Carol (George) McGee; Lamona (Richard) Steele; brother Ron (Tammi) Sharp. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Cheryl Weber; and brother Robert Sharp.
Doug attended Otsego High School and went on to earn an associates degree in electronics from NIT in Toledo. He dearly loved his children and grandson. His two passions were sports and music. His teams were the Minnesota Vikings, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Detroit Tigers. He very much enjoyed coaching his son’s ball teams and playing golf. Doug played in a band, Kickin’ Kountry, for over 20 years. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Doug’s honor may be gifted to the Church of the Good Shepard or BG food pantry.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 9, 2021 at 11:00 at the Church of the Good Shephard 5589 Holcomb Rd, Wayne, OH 43466.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Oh 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com