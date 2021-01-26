Douglas Eugene Meek, 67 of Apollo Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly at South Bay Hospital on January 20, 2021.
Born in Bowling Green, OH he was an industrial machinist. He loved his Harley and all animals.
He is survived by spouse Kathleen Fox, children Richard (Amy) Meek, Christina (Aaron) Knoll, Michael (Tara Newman) Meek, stepdaughter Heather (Paul) Escher, 11 grandchildren, and siblings Debra (Ronald) Thaxton, Dennis (Linda) Meek, and Duane Meek.
He was proceeded in death by parents Richard and Virginia Meek, and brother Darryl Meek.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements Visitation will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society: 308 E College Ave, Ruskin, FL on January 28, 2021 from 10-11 am with services following. In remembrance of Doug’s life, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the ASPCA or the Humane Society.