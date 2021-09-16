Douglas A. Lee, 79, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Doug was born on March 6, 1942, in Perrysburg, to Bertrue and Clara (Loomis) Lee. He was the tenth of eleven children. Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Lee; daughters, Diane (Bill Detrick) Lee, Shannon (Bill) Rawlins; and the light of his life, his pride and joy, his four grandchildren, Nathalie, Grant, Grace, and Lila Rawlins. Doug is also survived by his brothers Robert Lee, John (Judy) Lee and sister Emma Lashaway and many nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his sisters Freda Smith, Verna Miles, Eunice Baumbarger, Doris Steinline and brothers Forrest Lee, Charles Lee, and Walter Lee and his parents.
Married to his beloved wife, Catherine, for over 53 years, Doug was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Doug had a lifelong friend, John Brooks who faithfully visited during sickness and health. Doug was a kind and gentle man and very proud of his close-knit family, he will be greatly missed. Doug will be remembered for his calm and determined manner and his infectious smile.
Doug enjoyed his family, nature, and any activity outdoors. He especially loved being on a tractor, bird watching, hunting, and fishing with friends. Doug was an avid gardener and hard-working, selfless friend to all.
Doug worked as a skilled heliarc welder for Toledo Metal Spinning for over 42 years before retirement. Doug was a devoted member of Lutheran Church of the Master and a man of great faith.
The family would like to thank Dad’s many physicians, caregivers and unsung heroes from the Perrysburg Township fire and rescue. There are too many people to name but they would like to offer special thanks to nurse Beth of Med1Care, for the compassion and kindness shown to Doug and his family.
Friends will be received on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. A Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Mark Wentz, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution is invited to consider Lutheran Church of the Master. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.