Dorothy R. Egan, 92, formerly of New Knoxville, OH has left this earthly life for eternal heaven on May 17, 2021.
She had been living in the Bowling Green area since 2013 to be near her daughter and son-in-law Diane and Richard Michel. She has one granddaughter, Renae Kuck Gregg of East Greenwich, RI, along with two great-granddaughters, Claire and Isla Gregg.
She is also survived by a sister, Lois Eversman of La Porte, IN and a brother, Charles Schroeder of Delaware, OH, and a sister-in-law Pat Snyder of New Knoxville. There are nine surviving nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was born on February 20, 1929 on her parents’ farm north of New Knoxville to Lawrence and Lydia (Settlage) Schroeder. Preceding her in death were her husband, Patrick J. Egan, brother John Schroeder, sister-in-law Janice Schroeder, brother-in-law Reuben Eversman and two nephews.
For most of Dorothy’s life she resided in New Knoxville as a faithful member of First Church. She had great appreciation for music and used her talents playing the piano for the adult Sunday School class for decades. Dorothy offered her service and devotion to First Church and the community whenever she could. She considered her Sunday School class members and neighbors from in town and from the family farm as extended family. She graduated from NKHS in 1947 and remained close to some of those class members for a lifetime. During those school years, they experienced WWII together as loyal patriots. She spoke of Pearl Harbor memories and the sacrifices that all citizens made for love of country. She would later marry a WWII veteran.
After high school, Dorothy attended BGSU for two years, but decided to take a new adventure and work in Minneapolis, MN. She lived there for eight years and spoke of the city life and people she met there with fond reflection. One of those people was Patrick J. Egan, whom she married on June 8, 1957. They also lived in Fargo, ND and Omaha, NE. Patrick was also a musician, so they enjoyed concerts and listening to music together. After Patrick’s death in October of 1961, Dorothy returned to New Knoxville. She worked at the iconic Adolph’s Restaurant and later, Fisher Cheese Co. in Wapakoneta.
In addition to music, Dorothy loved history and cultural travels. This was cultivated from school and her parents, who took them on a memorable family trip for six weeks to the West Coast and points in between. Later, she visited NYC, Washington, D.C., Montana and Branson, MO. In recent years, she traveled to Rhode Island for her great-granddaughters’ baptisms.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Bowling Green Manor for their care and kindness during this time. They also recognize Bridge Hospice for their compassionate services.
Memorials may be directed to either First Church of New Knoxville or Bridge Hospice 15100 Birch Lane Findlay, OH 45840 (bvhealthsystem.org)
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Dorothy’s family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
A celebration of Life will be held in Dorothy’s honor at the church. Exact times and dates will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in New Knoxville and St. Marys, OH.