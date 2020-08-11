Dorothy R. Baker, age 99, passed away on August 9 at Otterbein, Pemberville.
Dorothy received her B.A. from the U of M in 1943, then moved to Washington, D.C. As a “Military Mapping Maiden” she worked on classified maps for the Army Map Service during WWII.
Dorothy returned to the U of M for her Master’s Degree, then taught middle school science in Detroit for 31 years. Her love of children and ability to inspire earned her the citywide Teacher of the Month award in 1963.
Dorothy loved music and performed with The Black Swamp Dulcimer Gathering until age 94. At age 96, she published her first book, “Out of My Heart,” a collection of poetry and drawings. She made an 8,000-mile trip to Alaska in 1958, a time when paved roads and motels were rare there.
Dorothy loved meeting new people from all backgrounds. She also loved our country and was a proud and patriotic citizen.
Family and friends will remember the sparkle in her eye, her enthusiasm, imagination, kindness, and integrity.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Jane (Baker) Wood, 10 nieces, nephews, and their families, and dear friends Gene and Sue Avers. She was preceded in death by her sister Mildred (Baker) Arvo.
Family and friends will be received at a public visitation: 10:00 -11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, OH. A family Church Service and Committal at Troy Twp. Cemetery, will follow. Those wishing to express their condolences, may do so at www.MarshFuneralHomes.com.