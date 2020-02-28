Dorothy M. Roe - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 3:50 pm

Dorothy M. Roe Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Dorothy M. Roe, age 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on November 27, 1925 in Wood County to the late Floyd & Lucille (Nixon) Swartz. Dorothy married Charles Roe Jr. on March 29, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio; he preceded her in passing on July 3, 1996.

Surviving Dorothy are daughters, Karen (Eugene) Aurand of Wayne, Judy Dartt of Risingsun; son, John (Jeanne) Roe of Fostoria; daughters-in-law, Bonnie Roe of Arcadia, Vicki (George) Liep of Sevierville, TN; brothers, Harry Swartz of Fostoria, Lawrence (Ruby) Swartz of Kettering; sisters, Ilene Edwards of Kentucky, Annie Myers of Findlay, Sue (Larry) Price of Fostoria; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd & Lucille; loving husband, Charles; sons, Jerry Sr., and Kenneth Roe; son-in-law, Jack Dartt; brothers, Irvin, Dale, Donald and Ivan (Janet) Swartz; and sisters, Pauline Galbraith, Florence Peoples, Rosie (Donald) Kimble, Helen Stahl; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Swartz.

